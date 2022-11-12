Dr. Nicholas Papapietro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papapietro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Papapietro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Papapietro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Papapietro works at
Locations
Nicholas Papapietro MD132 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Beth Israel Medical Center Cardiology147 E 26th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10010 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When you go to Dr. Nick he treats you like family. He is very knowledgeable, has a great bedside manner, and he really cars about his patients. When needed he will follow up with you via phone or messaging. He is the best.
About Dr. Nicholas Papapietro, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1720028061
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- St. Vincent's Hospital- Manhattan
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papapietro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papapietro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papapietro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Papapietro works at
Dr. Papapietro has seen patients for Chest Pain, Mitral Valve Prolapse and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papapietro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Papapietro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papapietro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papapietro, there are benefits to both methods.