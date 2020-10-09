See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Rochester Hills, MI
Dr. Nicholas Papakonstantinou, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Nicholas Papakonstantinou, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (51)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Papakonstantinou, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Papakonstantinou works at Michigan Orthopaedic Spine Surgeons in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Troy, MI and Rochester, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bruce Levy, MD
Dr. Bruce Levy, MD
8 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Christopher Camp, MD
Dr. Christopher Camp, MD
8 (10)
View Profile
Dr. William Shaughnessy, MD
Dr. William Shaughnessy, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Orthopaedic Spine Surgeons
    1555 South Blvd E Ste 310, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 215-8080
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Unasource Orthopaedics
    4600 Investment Dr Ste 120, Troy, MI 48098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 267-5055
  3. 3
    Rochester Hills Orthopaedics
    1135 W University Dr Ste 100, Rochester, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 651-3160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Papakonstantinou?

    Oct 09, 2020
    Dr. Papakonstantinou is an incredible surgeon. I am 1.5 years out from my spinal fusion surgery and my back feels better than it has in years. I was extremely nervous for surgery and I had many questions leading up to the operation and then during my after care. I always felt like Dr. P. and his PA Brett were available to answer all of my questions. They promptly returned my phone calls and never rushed me during office visits. Although this surgery was very routine for them, they understood how big of a deal it was in my life. Dr Papakonstantinou genuinely cared. Thank you for everything.
    Elma S. — Oct 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nicholas Papakonstantinou, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nicholas Papakonstantinou, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Papakonstantinou to family and friends

    Dr. Papakonstantinou's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Papakonstantinou

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nicholas Papakonstantinou, MD.

    About Dr. Nicholas Papakonstantinou, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407045602
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • OrthoIndy
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleve Clin Foundation
    Residency
    Internship
    • Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Papakonstantinou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Papakonstantinou has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papakonstantinou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Papakonstantinou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papakonstantinou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papakonstantinou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papakonstantinou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nicholas Papakonstantinou, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.