Overview

Dr. Nicholas Panagiotis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Panagiotis works at Cohen Healthcare Inc in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 1 and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.