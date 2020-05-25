Dr. Nicholas Panagiotis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panagiotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Panagiotis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Panagiotis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Panagiotis works at
Locations
Marcos Fleiderman MD Corp18372 Clark St Ste 212, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 697-9009Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
My mother was a patient of 16 years with “ Dr. Pana” as she affectionately referred to him. My mother passed in 2016. Dr. Panangiotis was meticulous in his care for my mother. All she or my sister had to do is pick up the phone. My mother had total confidence under his care and we all truly appreciated his service. He was definitely a tremendous blessing and gift from God. We had no worries. While my mother was in a nursing home there was a dental procedure scheduled and when my sister brought it to the attention of Dr. Panangiotis he had it cancelled immediately. He said that she wouldn’t have survived it. In so many other ways such a blessing. God bless his heart and family. Thank you Jesus.
About Dr. Nicholas Panagiotis, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1255313458
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panagiotis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panagiotis accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panagiotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panagiotis works at
Dr. Panagiotis has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 1 and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panagiotis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Panagiotis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panagiotis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panagiotis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panagiotis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.