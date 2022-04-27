Dr. Nicholas Osteraas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osteraas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Osteraas, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Osteraas, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Rush University Medical Center1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5936Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicholas Osteraas, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1790071553
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osteraas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osteraas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osteraas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osteraas has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osteraas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Osteraas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osteraas.
