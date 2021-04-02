Overview

Dr. Nicholas Nissirios, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Athens Medical School and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Nassau University Medical Center.



Dr. Nissirios works at Kaushal M. Kulkarni, M.D. in Astoria, NY with other offices in Bloomfield, NJ and Oakland Gardens, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.