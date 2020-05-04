Overview

Dr. Nicholas Nguyen, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Akron Children's Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at Children's Mercy Hospital - Ophthalmology in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.