Dr. Nicholas Newsum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from University Of Toledo College of Medicine (Formerly McO) and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Newsum works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL and Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.