Dr. Nicholas Newsum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newsum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Newsum, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Newsum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from University Of Toledo College of Medicine (Formerly McO) and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Newsum works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeland Regional Health1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7486Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
-
2
Celebration Office400 Celebration Pl Ste 280A, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 841-2100Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
J. Matthew Knight M D P A801 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (716) 316-7117MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newsum?
I seen Dr Newsum in September for wrist surgery. He came in to see me before and after surgery and took time to explain again the procedure that was being done. Two weeks after surgery went back he removed my cast and stitches and once again took the time with me. Dr Newsum put me at ease took his time eith me and never rushed me out to get to his next patient. Would highly recommend him and his staff for anyone needing surgery.
About Dr. Nicholas Newsum, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1619260486
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- University Of Toledo College of Medicine (Formerly McO)
- University of Colorado
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newsum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newsum accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newsum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newsum works at
Dr. Newsum has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newsum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
116 patients have reviewed Dr. Newsum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newsum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newsum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newsum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.