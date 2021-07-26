Overview

Dr. Nicholas Nadaud, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.



Dr. Nadaud works at Advanced Foot and Ankle Physicians of NW Ohio, Toledo, OH in Toledo, OH with other offices in Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.