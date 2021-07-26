See All Podiatrists in Toledo, OH
Dr. Nicholas Nadaud, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Nicholas Nadaud, DPM

Podiatry
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Nadaud, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.

Dr. Nadaud works at Advanced Foot and Ankle Physicians of NW Ohio, Toledo, OH in Toledo, OH with other offices in Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bruce Saferin, DPM
Dr. Bruce Saferin, DPM
6 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Ryon Wiska, DPM
Dr. Ryon Wiska, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Gloria Christin, DPM
Dr. Gloria Christin, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Foot and Ankle Physicians O
    2455 W SYLVANIA AVE, Toledo, OH 43613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 474-5462
  2. 2
    Mercy West Toledo Podiatry
    3030 W Sylvania Ave Ste 105, Toledo, OH 43613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 474-3338
  3. 3
    Mercy Perrysburg Podiatry
    521 Louisiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 874-6888
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
  • Mercy Saint Anne Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Health Span
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Provider Network
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nadaud?

    Jul 26, 2021
    My visit came from the suggestion of a friend who is a patient there, I am so glad I asked for recommendations from my friends.
    — Jul 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nicholas Nadaud, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nicholas Nadaud, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nadaud to family and friends

    Dr. Nadaud's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nadaud

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nicholas Nadaud, DPM.

    About Dr. Nicholas Nadaud, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720370588
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Vincent's Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • OXFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Nadaud, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadaud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nadaud has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nadaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nadaud has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadaud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadaud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadaud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadaud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadaud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nicholas Nadaud, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.