Dr. Muraoka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Muraoka, DO
Dr. Nicholas Muraoka, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific226 N Kuakini St, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 544-3325
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Muraoka helped me through several years of Chronic pain with consideration and caring that you rarely find. He truly cares if you are in pain and listens to you so together you can develop the best plan. His ability to provide injections to relieve pain is superb. His placement of the medication was always perfect, allowing me to receive maximum relief. With the physical therapy in house we were able to create a therapy plan that actually worked, anyone who has been in pain for a long time knows what I mean. the Physical therapy was not a waste of time to check a box on the form. Dr. Muraoka's staff is amazing. The schedulers were able to get me in with short notice if I was having a problem and they were able to get insurance approvals quickly. To sum it up, you will not find a better pain management Doctor in Oahu.
About Dr. Nicholas Muraoka, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1295034866
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
