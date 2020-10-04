Overview

Dr. Nicholas Morrissey, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Morrissey works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.