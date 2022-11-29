Overview

Dr. Nicholas Montalto Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Montalto Jr works at Bellevue Woman's Care Center in Schenectady, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Endometriosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.