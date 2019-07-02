See All Plastic Surgeons in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Nicholas Monsul, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Monsul, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Monsul works at Hawthorne Clinic and Research Center in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hawthorne Clinic and Research Center
    2068 Hawthorne St Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 953-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ectropion of Eyelid
Blocked Tear Duct
Stye
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbit Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Orbital Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 02, 2019
    I had a blepharoplasty done in my home state and my sutures came out before I came to visit my daughter in Sarasota. My doctor in MI assured me it was going to heal, but 5 days later i was in an emergency situation. I called dr. Mansul and they got me right in and did surgery that day! He did an amazing job and I am so thankful! I won’t trust another doctor to touch my eyes again.. thank you dr. Mansul!
    M. Walton — Jul 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nicholas Monsul, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154325439
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny Genl
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Yale U-New Haven Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Drexel Univ
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Monsul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monsul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Monsul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Monsul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Monsul works at Hawthorne Clinic and Research Center in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Monsul’s profile.

    Dr. Monsul has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monsul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Monsul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monsul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monsul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monsul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

