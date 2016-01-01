Dr. Nicholas Mollanazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mollanazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Mollanazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Mollanazar, MD is a dermatologist in Morrisville, PA. Dr. Mollanazar completed a residency at Temple University Hospital. He currently practices at PENN DERMATOLOGY BUCKS COUNTY and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Mollanazar is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Penn Dermatology Bucks County1000 Floral Vale Blvd Ste 100, Morrisville, PA 19067 Directions (215) 504-7700
Temple Dermatology515 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Directions (215) 540-0120
Temple University Hospital1316 W Ontario St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-3376
Temple University Hospital3322 N Broad St Ste 212, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-5460
Temple University Hospital Department of Dermatology3401 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- HealthPartners
- QualCare
About Dr. Nicholas Mollanazar, MD
- Dermatology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Emory University
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Temple University Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
