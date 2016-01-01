Dr. Nicholas Milano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Milano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Milano, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Milano works at
Locations
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Department of Neurology96 Jonathan Lucas St, Charleston, SC 29425 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicholas Milano, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1316100043
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Milano using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Milano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milano works at
Dr. Milano has seen patients for Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Milano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.