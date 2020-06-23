Dr. Nicholas Metzger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Metzger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Corinth, TX. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Alliance, Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Denton and Medical City Frisco.
Surgical Care of North Texas - Corinth3001 FM 2181 Ste 400, Corinth, TX 76210 Directions (214) 807-7792
Surgical Care of North Texas - Lewisville475 Elm St Ste 100, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (214) 584-6011Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Surgical Care of North Texas4300 Windsor Centre Trl Ste 400, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (214) 807-7793Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Medical City Lewisville
- Medical City Alliance
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Denton
- Medical City Frisco
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Metzger is the absolute BEST! I had an emergency surgery and I am so blessed that he was the surgeon appointed to me. Excellent bed side manner, professional team, and very knowledgeable/experienced. I appreciate the level of care and service, I can't thank Dr. Metzger enough. He we went over and beyond to make sure I was healing well and all of my concerns were heard and addressed.
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- University of Michigan Medical School
Dr. Metzger has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metzger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Metzger speaks Spanish.
