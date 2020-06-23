Overview

Dr. Nicholas Metzger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Corinth, TX. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Alliance, Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Denton and Medical City Frisco.



Dr. Metzger works at Surgical Care of North Texas - Corinth in Corinth, TX with other offices in Lewisville, TX and Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.