Dr. Nicholas Mehta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Olney, MD. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Mehta works at The Centers For Advanced ENT Care in Olney, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.