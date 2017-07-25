Dr. Nicholas Megdanis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Megdanis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Megdanis, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Megdanis, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Megdanis works at
Locations
-
1
Neofitos Stefanides M.d. PC4401 Francis Lewis Blvd Ste L3B, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 229-0222
-
2
The Silvercrest Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation14445 87TH AVE, Jamaica, NY 11435 Directions (718) 906-9980
-
3
New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-2000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Megdanis?
I took my 9 year old daughter to see Dr Megdanis and he was so kind and informative. My daughter was extremely nervous, which every child goes through, but she was so pleased. We did not feel rushed and he answered all of my questions. His staff is equally nice and we are very happy with the office.
About Dr. Nicholas Megdanis, MD
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1699851899
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Megdanis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megdanis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Megdanis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Megdanis works at
Dr. Megdanis has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Megdanis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Megdanis speaks Greek.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Megdanis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Megdanis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Megdanis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Megdanis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.