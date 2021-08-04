Dr. McQueen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas McQueen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas McQueen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Enterprise, AL.
Locations
Professional Medical Associates PC101 E Brunson St Ste 200, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 393-3686Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Medical Center Enterprise
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McQeen takes his time and he actually listens to your concerns. He is very thorough!
About Dr. Nicholas McQueen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1336503028
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McQueen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McQueen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McQueen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McQueen.
