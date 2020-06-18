Dr. Nicholas McKernan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKernan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas McKernan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in College Station, TX.
Baylor Scott & White-college Station Rock Prairie800 SCOTT AND WHITE DR, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 207-4365
Baylor Scott White Clinic-college Station1700 University Dr E, College Station, TX 77840 Directions (979) 207-3636
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Brenham700 Medical Pkwy, Brenham, TX 77833 Directions (979) 337-5217
Scott & White Hospital - College Station700 Scott and White Dr, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (800) 299-1212
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
I have gone to Dr. McKernan a number of times. He has always listened to my concerns and answered my questions. He has been very good at giving me information about my situation and other things I can do for my problems. He has done procedures on me an provided medication and I have always been happy with the results.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1679738710
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
