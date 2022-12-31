See All Neurologists in Yorkville, IL
Dr. Nicholas Mathenia, MD

Neurology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Mathenia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Yorkville, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Mathenia works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Yorkville, IL with other offices in Woodridge, IL and Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    88 W Countryside Pkwy Ste C, Yorkville, IL 60560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 527-7730
  2. 2
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    3329 75th St # 200, Woodridge, IL 60517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 527-7730
  3. 3
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    120 Spalding Dr Ste 308, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 527-7730

Hospital Affiliations
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Vertigo
Confusion
Migraine
Vertigo
Confusion

Migraine Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 31, 2022
I am a lifelong migraine sufferer and have been seen by countless doctors and neurologists in my 36 years. I have been a patient of Dr. Mathenia for the last seven years and can honestly say he has bettered the quality of my life in countless ways. Dr. M and his amazing staff have worked tirelessly to help manage my chronic migraine disease. The staff is always available and responsive to my needs, I never wait more than a few hours for a response via MyChart or by phone. Dr. Mathenia is extremely knowledgable when it comes to migraines, preventative care included. He also takes into account my suggestions/research and factors it into my care plan because he takes the time to listen. My migraine treatments have changed over the years as some treatments work for a time then stop, however, he has never given up on me and is always researching new ways to help and improve to quality of my life. Thank you for the excellent care over the years, Dr. M and staff! I am eternally grateful.
Ashley M — Dec 31, 2022
About Dr. Nicholas Mathenia, MD

  • Neurology
  • 11 years of experience
  • English
  • 1720377328
Education & Certifications

  • University of Chicago Medical Center
  • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
  • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
  • Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nicholas Mathenia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathenia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mathenia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mathenia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathenia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathenia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathenia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathenia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

