Overview

Dr. Nicholas Mataragas, MD is a Registered Nurse in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Mataragas works at Sports and Orthopaedic Center - Coral Springs in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.