Overview

Dr. Nicholas Massoth, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University|Temple University PA and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Massoth works at Canyon County Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in Caldwell, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.