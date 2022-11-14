See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Caldwell, ID
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
2023 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Massoth, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University|Temple University PA and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Massoth works at Canyon County Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in Caldwell, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Canyon County Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    4121 Clock Tower Ave, Caldwell, ID 83607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 650-7899

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anesthesia
Dental Bonding
Dental Implant
Anesthesia
Dental Bonding
Dental Implant

Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 14, 2022
    Dr. Massoth and his office staff are Outstanding! I would highly recommend his dental practice to anyone needing tooth extractions and/or tooth implants. 5+ Stars!!
    About Dr. Nicholas Massoth, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 2023 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114957917
    Education & Certifications

    • Denver Health Medical Center
    • University of Arizona
    Medical Education
    • Temple University|Temple University PA
