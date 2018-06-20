Dr. Nicholas Masciotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masciotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Masciotra, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Masciotra, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Nicholas J. Masciotra MD PC321 Main St, Johnstown, PA 15901 Directions (814) 536-7725
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Masciotra is a caring, kind, patient doctor who has helped our family many times. I would recommend him 100 %. His staff is also awesome.
About Dr. Nicholas Masciotra, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Eye & Ear Hosp
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
