Overview

Dr. Nicholas Marsico, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine.



Dr. Marsico works at Eastwest Eye Institute in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Gardena, CA and Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Trichiasis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.