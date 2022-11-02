See All Dermatologists in Fontana, CA
Dr. Nicholas Marinkovich, MD

Dermatology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Marinkovich, MD is a Dermatologist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Marinkovich works at Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center in Fontana, CA with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Tinea Versicolor and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center
    9961 Sierra Ave, Fontana, CA 92335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 427-5000
  2. 2
    MedStar Ortho Inst at Woodbridge
    106 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 877-7000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tinea Versicolor
Ringworm
Mole Evaluation
Tinea Versicolor
Ringworm
Mole Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 02, 2022
    Hadn't been to see my dermatologist Dr. Wei since October of 2019 so knew a lot of work would be done. He was very pleasant and very thorough. Had a great conversation during his work. Actually, enjoyed the office visit. Should also mention his office nurse was very nice.
    — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Nicholas Marinkovich, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942568225
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Marinkovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marinkovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marinkovich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marinkovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marinkovich has seen patients for Tinea Versicolor and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marinkovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Marinkovich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marinkovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marinkovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marinkovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

