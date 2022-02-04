See All Podiatrists in Massapequa Park, NY
Dr. Nicholas Marchese, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Marchese, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Massapequa Park, NY. They completed their residency with Lutheran Medical Center In Brooklyn Ny

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1000 Park Blvd Ste 101, Massapequa Park, NY 11762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 799-0550
  2. 2
    838 N Broadway Unit B, Massapequa, NY 11758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 799-0550
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Hydrotherapy Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nicholas Marchese, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790794915
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lutheran Medical Center In Brooklyn Ny
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Marchese, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marchese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marchese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marchese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Marchese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marchese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marchese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marchese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
