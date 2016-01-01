See All Cardiologists in Bismarck, ND
Dr. Nicholas Mahr, MD

Cardiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Nicholas Mahr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bismarck, ND. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from HARTFORD HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck and Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center.

Dr. Mahr works at St Alexius Heart & Lung Clinic in Bismarck, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Alexius Heart & Lung CLinic
    310 N 10th St, Bismarck, ND 58501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Sinus Bradycardia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Nicholas Mahr, MD

Specialties
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • HARTFORD HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck
  • Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nicholas Mahr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mahr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mahr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mahr works at St Alexius Heart & Lung Clinic in Bismarck, ND. View the full address on Dr. Mahr’s profile.

Dr. Mahr has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Mahr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

