Dr. Nicholas Madden, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Madden, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Altoona, PA.
Dr. Madden works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Altoona Regional Health System620 Howard Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 889-2328
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Nicholas Madden, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1487913257
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madden works at
Dr. Madden has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Madden has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.