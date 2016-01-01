See All General Surgeons in Altoona, PA
Dr. Nicholas Madden, DO

General Surgery
Accepting new patients
Dr. Nicholas Madden, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Altoona, PA. 

Dr. Madden works at Lexington Radiology in Altoona, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Altoona Regional Health System
    Altoona Regional Health System
620 Howard Ave, Altoona, PA 16601
(814) 889-2328

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    About Dr. Nicholas Madden, DO

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1487913257
