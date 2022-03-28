See All Otolaryngologists in Grayslake, IL
Dr. Nicholas Lygizos, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Lygizos, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grayslake, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Lygizos works at Northwestern Medical Group in Grayslake, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL, Glenview, IL, Niles, IL, Libertyville, IL, Skokie, IL, Park Ridge, IL, Highland Park, IL and Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Malignant Otitis Externa and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Locations

  1. 1
    Grayslake Office
    1475 E Belvidere Rd, Grayslake, IL 60030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
    Tuesday
    2:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    680 N. Lake Shore Drive
    680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 1207, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
  3. 3
    Ear, Nose & Throat Specialist of Illinois
    2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 2260, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Niles
    8780 W Golf Rd, Niles, IL 60714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 266-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  5. 5
    Libertyville Office
    1900 Hollister Dr, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Skokie Office
    4905 Old Orchard Ctr, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  7. 7
    Park Ridge Office
    1675 Dempster St Fl 3, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
    Monday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
  8. 8
    Highland Park Office
    767 Park Ave W Ste B300, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
    Tuesday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
  9. 9
    Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists of Illinois
    2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 1150, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Malignant Otitis Externa
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Malignant Otitis Externa
Outer Ear Infection

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Nicholas Lygizos, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841282126
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Illinois Hospital
    Internship
    • U Ill Hosps
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
