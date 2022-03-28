Dr. Nicholas Lygizos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lygizos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Lygizos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Lygizos, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grayslake, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Lygizos works at
Locations
-
1
Grayslake Office1475 E Belvidere Rd, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 674-5585Tuesday2:00am - 5:00pmFriday2:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
680 N. Lake Shore Drive680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 1207, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (847) 674-5585
-
3
Ear, Nose & Throat Specialist of Illinois2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 2260, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 674-5585Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Niles8780 W Golf Rd, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (847) 266-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
5
Libertyville Office1900 Hollister Dr, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 674-5585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
6
Skokie Office4905 Old Orchard Ctr, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 674-5585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
7
Park Ridge Office1675 Dempster St Fl 3, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 674-5585Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:00pm
-
8
Highland Park Office767 Park Ave W Ste B300, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 674-5585Tuesday2:00pm - 5:00pmThursday2:00pm - 5:00pmFriday2:00pm - 5:00pm
-
9
Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists of Illinois2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 1150, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 674-5585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lygizos?
I was referred to Dr. Lygizos by another doctor. The referring doctor was trying to make up for, I believe, a mistake she made. Dr. Lygizos was honest, straightforward, and reassuring. He performed a nasal test in his office, which was not that bad, and scheduled an ultrasound at a facility more convenient to me. I did research him before scheduling (as I truly disliked the referring doctor) and he was all and more than his reviews claimed. He is the only ENT I would ever see and would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Nicholas Lygizos, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1841282126
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Hospital
- U Ill Hosps
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lygizos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lygizos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lygizos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lygizos works at
Dr. Lygizos has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Malignant Otitis Externa and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lygizos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lygizos speaks Greek and Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Lygizos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lygizos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lygizos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lygizos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.