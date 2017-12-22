Overview

Dr. Nicholas Luzietti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Luzietti works at Family Circle Of Care in Tyler, TX with other offices in Athens, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.