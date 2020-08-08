Dr. Nicholas Lippolis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lippolis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Lippolis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Lippolis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They completed their residency with American University School of Medicine
Dr. Lippolis works at
Locations
-
1
Tennessee Heart and Vascular - Hendersonville353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 300C, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 570-1411Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Tennessee Heart and Vascular214 Northcrest Dr, Springfield, TN 37172 Directions (629) 219-7450Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Tennessee Heart and Vascular - Gallatin300 Steam Plant Rd Ste 100, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 258-9552
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
- Tristar Northcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1st Medical Network
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lippolis?
We recently moved to Nashville area. I had my first appointment wth Dr. Lippolis on August 3, 2020. I was very pleased in all aspects of this visit (Hendersonville office). Staff was courteous and professional. Waiting room is spacious and comfortable. Was called on time for my appointment. Best of all Dr Lippolis was friendly, clearly knowledgeable, and intensely interested in my heart history and currrent condition.
About Dr. Nicholas Lippolis, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Italian
- 1447366075
Education & Certifications
- American University School of Medicine
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lippolis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lippolis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lippolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lippolis works at
Dr. Lippolis has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lippolis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lippolis speaks Italian.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Lippolis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lippolis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lippolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lippolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.