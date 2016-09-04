Overview

Dr. Nicholas Lillo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, CT.



Dr. Lillo works at Endoscopy Center of Fairfield in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT and Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.