Overview

Dr. Nicholas Lesmeister, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Lesmeister works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Northern Orthopedics Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.