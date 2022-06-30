See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Brainerd, MN
Dr. Nicholas Lesmeister, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Nicholas Lesmeister, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.

Dr. Lesmeister works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Northern Orthopedics Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Orthopedics Clinic
    2014 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture
Hip Replacement
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Scoliosis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Injection
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Resurfacing
Humerus Fracture
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Replacement
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Surgery
Myelopathy
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Plantar Fasciitis
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
Rib Fracture
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Replacement
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Nerve Block
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Total Hip Replacement
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nicholas Lesmeister, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1073933719
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

