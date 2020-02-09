See All Ophthalmologists in Bad Axe, MI
Dr. Nicholas Leone, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Leone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bad Axe, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mckenzie Health System.

Dr. Leone works at Huron Eye Care in Bad Axe, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Nearsightedness and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Huron Eye Care PC
    1040 S Van Dyke Rd Ste 3, Bad Axe, MI 48413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 648-4838
    Nicholas Leone M.d. PC
    39400 Garfield Rd Ste 103, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 286-6550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
  • Mckenzie Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Nearsightedness
Farsightedness
Treatment frequency



Stye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 09, 2020
    ;Explained everything in detail concerning my cataract surgery. Took everything in consideration concerning my anxiety attacks and panic attacks and medications I take. Everyone in the office very kind.
    Jilda Clark in Brown City — Feb 09, 2020
    About Dr. Nicholas Leone, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487735858
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Leone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leone has seen patients for Stye, Nearsightedness and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Leone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

