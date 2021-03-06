Overview

Dr. Nicholas Leonardy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Leonardy works at ProMedica Physicians Beer Orthopaedics in Toledo, OH with other offices in Lima, OH and Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Visual Field Defects and Retinal Ischemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.