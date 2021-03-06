See All Ophthalmologists in Toledo, OH
Dr. Nicholas Leonardy, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Leonardy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Leonardy works at ProMedica Physicians Beer Orthopaedics in Toledo, OH with other offices in Lima, OH and Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Visual Field Defects and Retinal Ischemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ProMedica Physicians Beer Orthopaedics
    2865 N Reynolds Rd Ste 160, Toledo, OH 43615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 578-4260
    Retina Vitreous Associates - Lima Memorial Hospital
    1005 Bellefontaine Ave Ste 350, Lima, OH 45804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 224-8223
    Retina Vitreous Associates - Findlay
    15840 Medical Dr S, Findlay, OH 45840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 424-5915
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 06, 2021
    Dr. Leonardy is thorough, professional and cares deeply about his patients.
    — Mar 06, 2021
    About Dr. Nicholas Leonardy, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497721781
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Wisconsin-Madison
    • Emory Eye Ctr
    • Ga Bapt
    • Duke University - School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Leonardy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonardy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leonardy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leonardy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leonardy has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Visual Field Defects and Retinal Ischemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonardy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonardy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonardy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonardy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonardy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

