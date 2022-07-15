Dr. Nicholas Lavin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Lavin, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Lavin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.
Dr. Lavin works at
Locations
Lsu Health Sciences Center1542 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 568-6004
Lafayette Psychotherapy Group913 S College Rd Ste 102, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 232-2833Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lavin has a relatable approach to adolescence. He has the ability to level with my son in a way that makes sense to him, at the same time reiterating what we are teaching at home. Half an hour with Dr. Lavin is more effective than several hours with a counselor. Recommend 100% and completely worth any amount out of pocket.
About Dr. Nicholas Lavin, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1417214164
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavin.
