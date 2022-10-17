Dr. Nicholas Laryngakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laryngakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Laryngakis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Laryngakis, MD is an Urology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Laryngakis works at
Locations
-
1
St Pete Urology830 Central Ave Ste 100, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 822-9208
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laryngakis?
Dr. Laryngakis is hands down the best Urologist! My name is Diane J. I am a current patient of this physician. It brings tears to my eyes to think the decades of battling UTI's. From my first visit, this is a doctor that looks to solve problems. He is one of the few physicians that is trained in robotics, which in my case, was used to remove kidney stones. He called me on a Friday, and said we're going to get these stones out, and we are going to admit you today because if you were one of my family members, this is how I would proceed. Not once, but twice, Dr. Laryngakis removed my stones due to my now known chronic problem with stones. For the first time in decades, I am not in a cycle of never ending UTI's. My prayers were answered with Dr. Laryngakis, I highly recommend him, not only for his expertise, and robotics training, but also his caring bedside manner. Truly, a rare combination these days.
About Dr. Nicholas Laryngakis, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1457559874
Education & Certifications
- UPMC Mercy
- University of Florida
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laryngakis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laryngakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laryngakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laryngakis works at
Dr. Laryngakis has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Hydrocele and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laryngakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laryngakis speaks Greek and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Laryngakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laryngakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laryngakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laryngakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.