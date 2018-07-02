Dr. Lanciano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Lanciano, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Lanciano, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Lanciano works at
Locations
Conemaugh Physician Group-obgyn1450 Scalp Ave Ste 2100, Johnstown, PA 15904 Directions (814) 269-5211
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center1086 Franklin St, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 410-8300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
10 stars all around! I have seen several top-notch neurologists (Pittsburgh and Cleveland Clinic) and can easily say that Dr. Lanciano is - bar none - the BEST! I As a former executive and researcher in a ntional healthcar organization, I know and have worked with the very best docs in the country. Dr. Lanciano is in the top 1% of all physicians I've met throughout my 35+ year healthcare career (and as a patient). Impressively knowledgeable, experienced, and down-to-earth. A+++!
About Dr. Nicholas Lanciano, DO
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Lanciano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanciano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lanciano works at
Dr. Lanciano has seen patients for Migraine, Epilepsy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lanciano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanciano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanciano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanciano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanciano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.