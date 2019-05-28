See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Hood, TX
Dr. Nicholas Lancaster, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Nicholas Lancaster, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Hood, TX. They completed their residency with National Naval Medical Center

Dr. Lancaster works at CARL R DARNALL ARMY MEDICAL CENTER in Fort Hood, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

    Carl R Darnall Army Medical Center
    36065 SANTA FE AVE, Fort Hood, TX 76544 (254) 288-8491
    Monday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Sharpe Vision modern LASIK
    11005 Burnet Rd Ste 120, Austin, TX 78758 (512) 596-2020

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
Cataract

    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 28, 2019
    I've seen Dr. Lancaster at Fort Hood at least 5 or 6 times. He always takes the time to explain things clearly and make sure I understand all instructions. He's always in a good mood and is a pleasure to see. I would recommend Dr. Lancaster to anyone looking for a caring and positive eye doctor.
    Ophthalmology
    English, Spanish
    1063776102
    National Naval Medical Center
    Dwight D Eisenhower Army Medical Center
    Ophthalmology
