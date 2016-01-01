Overview

Dr. Nicholas Lahaye, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ville Platte, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center and Savoy Medical Center.



Dr. Lahaye works at Vidrine Community Clinic in Ville Platte, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.