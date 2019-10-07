Dr. Nicholas La Gamma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. La Gamma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas La Gamma, MD
Dr. Nicholas La Gamma, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Center for Colon & Rectal Diseases at Great Neck900 Northern Blvd Ste 100, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (432) 714-4650
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Dr. La Gamma is a wonderful doctor/surgeon!! I had a large polyp in my colon that could not be removed entirely during a colonoscopy. I went to see Dr. La Gamma the very next day and within two weeks I was having surgery. He answered all of my questions thoroughly. Dr. La Gamma was knowledgeable and compassionate. Dr. La Gamma performed a laparoscopic anterior resection on me. The very next day he came to see me twice in the hospital. His team was wonderful and the women in the office were also very caring and helpful. At my follow up appointment, Dr. La Gamma removed my staples and explained that I had stage 1 colon cancer. Wow!!! Was I in shock!!!! I’m extremely anxious to begin with and Dr. La Gamma noticed that right from the onset. He knew how to reassure me that things are and will be ok. He took my husband and I back to his office and spoke to us for quite some time. If you need a colorectal doctor/surgeon, see Dr. La Gamma. You will be in great hands with him!!!
- North Shore Univ Hosp
- NY Presby Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
- St Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Loyola University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
