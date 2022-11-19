Dr. Nicholas Kubik III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kubik III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Kubik III, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Kubik III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh / Medical School and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Sewickley and UPMC Passavant - Cranberry.
Dr. Kubik III works at
Locations
-
1
Greater Pittsburgh Orthopaedic Associates Inc.5820 CENTRE AVE, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 661-5500Monday7:15am - 4:00pmTuesday7:15am - 4:00pmWednesday7:15am - 4:00pmThursday7:15am - 4:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pm
-
2
Moon Office725 Cherrington Pkwy, Moon Township, PA 15108 Directions (412) 262-7800Thursday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
3
Cranberry, Moon, & Sewickley Locations144 Emeryville Dr Ste 130, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (412) 262-7800Monday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
Sewickley Office1099 Ohio River Blvd, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 262-7800Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
- UPMC Passavant - Cranberry
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kubik III?
Every appointment I had with him was a 5 star experience. He is professional but so very, personable, pleasant and patient in explaining thoroughly and in layman's terms the procedure or ANY question I would ask. I felt very comfortable talking to him and asking any questions. I like that he always has a ready smile. I actually looked forward to my appointments with him because of his pleasantness. When asked who was my surgeon I couldn't believe how many people were familiar with him personally because he was their surgeon or someone they knew had him. He ALWAYS received rave reviews and now I personally know why. He is an outstanding surgeon but more importantly an outstanding person. I wish him the best and may God continue to bless his hands and him in all aspects of his life.
About Dr. Nicholas Kubik III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1548252190
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State Med Center Columbus Oh
- Hamot Med Ctr/Shriners
- Hamot Med Ctr
- University of Pittsburgh / Medical School
- Washington and Jefferson
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kubik III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kubik III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kubik III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kubik III works at
Dr. Kubik III has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kubik III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
161 patients have reviewed Dr. Kubik III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kubik III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kubik III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kubik III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.