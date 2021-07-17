Dr. Nicholas Kotch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Kotch, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Kotch, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Kotch works at
Locations
-
1
Tampa General Hospital1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-7000Saturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
-
2
Usf Multidisciplinary Programs2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 396-2580Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great physician . Well prepared , reviewed all material prior to my visit .Any all questions . Would highly recommend
About Dr. Nicholas Kotch, DO
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1588942650
Education & Certifications
- Northside Hospital And Heart Institute
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Florida State University
- Cardiology, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kotch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotch works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.