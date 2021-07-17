See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Nicholas Kotch, DO

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Kotch, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Kotch works at TGH Parathyroid & Thyroid Institute in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tampa General Hospital
    1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 (813) 844-7000
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Usf Multidisciplinary Programs
    2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 (813) 396-2580
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dizziness
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Shortness of Breath
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Actinic Keratosis
Aneurysm of Heart
Bladder Infection
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
First Degree Heart Block
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Holter Monitoring
ICD Monitoring
Implantable Loop Recorder
Long QT Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pacemaker Monitoring
Palpitations
Pericarditis
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sarcoidosis
Second Degree Heart Block
Sinus Tachycardia
Thyroid Goiter
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Venous Insufficiency
Ventricular Fibrillation
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Jul 17, 2021
    Great physician . Well prepared , reviewed all material prior to my visit .Any all questions . Would highly recommend
    Charley McHale — Jul 17, 2021
    About Dr. Nicholas Kotch, DO

    Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    11 years of experience
    English
    1588942650
    Education & Certifications

    Northside Hospital And Heart Institute
    LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Florida State University
    Cardiology, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Kotch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kotch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kotch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kotch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kotch works at TGH Parathyroid & Thyroid Institute in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kotch’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

