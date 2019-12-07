See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Norcross, GA
Dr. Nicholas Kongoasa, MD

Gynecology
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Kongoasa, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Norcross, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Manchester / Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry And Nursing and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Kongoasa works at Reproductive Health Medicine & Gynecology / The Center for Restorative Reproductive Surgery in Norcross, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Reproductive Health Medicine & Gynecology / The Center for Restorative Reproductive Surgery
    3965 Holcomb Bridge Rd Ste 100, Norcross, GA 30092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 416-0000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Painful Periods Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexual Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Women’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 07, 2019
    I cannot say enough great things about Dr. K and the staff at the CRRS. He is thorough, responsive, compassionate, has fantastic bedside manner, and most importantly is a talented surgeon. I would highly recommend him, especially if a major goal of your surgery is to overcome infertility. He approaches infertility from multiple angles (not only excising endometriosis). I know this method is successful, because after 4 years of infertility, I am 26 weeks pregnant with my first miracle baby. In September 2018, Dr. K excised my Stage IV endometriosis, performed a selective chromotubation, D&C, endometrial biopsy, bilateral endometriomas removed, and appendectomy. My surgery was about 4.5 hours long and I stayed in the hospital overnight. We're from VA so we did have to stay in Atlanta for two days following discharge before going home. Dr. K is fantastic at managing pain and checked in with me frequently post-op to make sure I was healing well and did not have any concerns.
    Rebecca Petrany — Dec 07, 2019
    About Dr. Nicholas Kongoasa, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376895946
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Center For Endometriosis Care
    Residency
    • Saint Peter's University Hospital
    Internship
    • Royal Free Hospital - University of London
    Medical Education
    • University of Manchester / Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry And Nursing
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Kongoasa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kongoasa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kongoasa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kongoasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kongoasa works at Reproductive Health Medicine & Gynecology / The Center for Restorative Reproductive Surgery in Norcross, GA. View the full address on Dr. Kongoasa’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kongoasa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kongoasa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kongoasa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kongoasa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

