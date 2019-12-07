Overview

Dr. Nicholas Kongoasa, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Norcross, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Manchester / Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry And Nursing and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Kongoasa works at Reproductive Health Medicine & Gynecology / The Center for Restorative Reproductive Surgery in Norcross, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.