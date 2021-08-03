See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chico, CA
Dr. Nicholas Komas, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Komas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.

Dr. Komas works at Orthopedic Associates-Nrthrn CA in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopedic Associates-Nrthrn CA
    131 Raley Blvd, Chico, CA 95928 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 897-4500
    Skyway Surgery Center LLC
    121 Raley Blvd, Chico, CA 95928 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 891-6375

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Enloe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 03, 2021
    My experience with Dr Komas was wonderful. He gave sound advice, did an excellent job on my knee surgery, and suggested that my other knee might heal itself and let me decide on trying that option.
    Leslie Ziemkowski — Aug 03, 2021
    About Dr. Nicholas Komas, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457384075
    Education & Certifications

    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Komas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Komas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Komas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Komas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Komas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Komas works at Orthopedic Associates-Nrthrn CA in Chico, CA. View the full address on Dr. Komas’s profile.

    Dr. Komas has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Komas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Komas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Komas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Komas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

