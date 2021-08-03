Dr. Nicholas Komas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Komas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Komas, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Komas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.
Dr. Komas works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates-Nrthrn CA131 Raley Blvd, Chico, CA 95928 Directions (530) 897-4500
-
2
Skyway Surgery Center LLC121 Raley Blvd, Chico, CA 95928 Directions (530) 891-6375
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Komas?
My experience with Dr Komas was wonderful. He gave sound advice, did an excellent job on my knee surgery, and suggested that my other knee might heal itself and let me decide on trying that option.
About Dr. Nicholas Komas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1457384075
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Komas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Komas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Komas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Komas works at
Dr. Komas has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Komas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Komas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Komas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Komas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.