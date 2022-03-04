Dr. Koehler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Koehler, MD
Dr. Nicholas Koehler, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Maria Carmen Wilson P.a6 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-7713
- 2 215 N Howard Ave Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 328-8714
Nicholas Koehler P.A.5802 N 30th St, Tampa, FL 33610 Directions (813) 328-8714Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Tampa General Hospital
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Spent a lot of time with Dr Koehler. He was very detailed and listened to all the information that my husband wanted to share. He was focused on the concerns and gave us more details about the why and how his problems are happening which is more than any other dr we have ever been too has done. He also gave us next steps and possibilities. Dr Koehler gave us more hope than we have had in over ten years. Thank you
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1538373105
- Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Koehler accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koehler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koehler has seen patients for Headache, Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koehler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Koehler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koehler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koehler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koehler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.