Overview

Dr. Nicholas Kenney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Kenney works at Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedics in La Grange, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

