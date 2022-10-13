Dr. Nicholas Karter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Karter, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Karter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Connecticut Children's - Hartford and Hartford Hospital.
Locations
Connecticut Facial Plastic Surgery499 Farmington Ave Ste 210, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 676-2473
Hospital Affiliations
- Connecticut Children's - Hartford
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karter was amazing!!! He was so great at explaining the whole process from start to finish with my rhinoplasty and septoplasty. Dr. Karter listened to everything I asked and wanted in regards to my nose appearance. Could not be happier with the results and how attentive he was! Highly highly recommend him for any procedure, especially a rhinoplasty.
About Dr. Nicholas Karter, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, The Langsdon Clinic
- University of Connecticut Health Center
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- University Of Bridgeport
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Karter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Karter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karter.
