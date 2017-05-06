Dr. Nicholas Kallay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kallay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Kallay, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Kallay, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.
Dr. Kallay works at
Locations
-
1
Fredericksburg Id Consultants521 PARK HILL DR, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 899-1615
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kallay?
I enjoy my visits with Dr Kallay. He is very attentive and thorough, with every visit. I have been seeing him for the last 8 years or so. He has given me very good advice for my situation. I would highly recommend seeing him if your condition allows. My only complaint is the wait time, but I understand why.
About Dr. Nicholas Kallay, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1043209596
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kallay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kallay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kallay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kallay works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kallay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kallay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.