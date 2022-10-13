Overview

Dr. Nicholas Jonas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Jonas works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.